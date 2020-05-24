Tennessee Department of Health reports 356 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, May 24th, 2020

Nashville, TN – On Sunday, May 24th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 20,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 356 cases from Saturday’s 19,789. There have been 336 deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

Six more cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 240. There has been three deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been eleven additional cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is now at 371. There has been one death in Robertson County due to the virus. One more case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 104.

No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 101. There has been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is seven. No new cases of the virus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at seven. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.

No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at twelve. There has been one death in Humphreys County due to the virus.

There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is twenty seven. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.

No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at twenty nine. Another case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is nine.

There have been two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 103. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 4,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. There have been fifty seven deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 1,633,076 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 21,385 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 97,495 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Download (PDF, 342KB)

Case Management Protocol

The Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 Coronavirus cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 Coronavirus testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County and Sullivan County.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

