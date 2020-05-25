|
APSU Women’s Basketball signs guard Nina De Leon for the 2020-21 season
Clarksville, TN – After signing a pair of Australian players a year ago, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach David Midlick has continued the international recruiting with the signing of Nina De Leon, the first Puerto Rican-born player in program history, for the upcoming season.
De Leon, a guard from San Juan, Puerto, spent her prep days playing for coach Laura Harper at the prestigious Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida.
De Leon will join Ashlynn Freeman, Jayla Kimbrough, and Kemia Ward as Midlick’s fourth high-school signee for the upcoming season.
While playing for the Puerto Rican national team, De Leon averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and five assists in the Centrobasket U17 Women’s Championship. She added a 19-point performance against Guatemala, and an 11-point, 8-assist, and 6-rebound outing against the Bahamas.
De Leon also picked up Most Valuable Player honors while playing in the Florida Prospects event. Finally, she added a triple-double while playing in the National Tournament of Puerto Rico.
“Nina is a vocal, talented, and relentless player” Midlick said. “She can see the floor and put her teammates in good positions to score. Coach Harper at Montverde has coached her well. I am excited to have Nina, and her parents Angel and Denise as a part of our program.”
Why DeLeon chose APSU
“Austin Peay State University has a good program in what I would like to study. I like the team and the type of game they play.”
