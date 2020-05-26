Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s phones will be temporarily down this afternoon

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department phones will be temporarily down beginning at 5:00pm today, Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 including the emergency phone line and the customer pay-by-phone, Utility Billing Line, while phones are transferred to a new service provider.

The phone service transfer work is anticipated to take 30 minutes to an hour to complete.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer EMERGENCY during the transfer period, please call the appropriate phone number listed below.

Please only call these numbers in the event of an emergency and not for bill inquiries or bill payment.

Natural Gas Emergency Only: 931.218.3271 or 911

Water/Sewer or Other Emergency: 931.218.3280 & 931.216.1187

The online bill payment feature, WebConnect, will be operational or customers may use the convenient payment drop off boxes located at 2215 Madison Street or 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department values customers and very much appreciates their patience and cooperation during the temporary phone outage.

About the Clarksville Gas and Water Department

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

