Clarksville Parks and Recreation Art on the Park entries now being excepted

Winning artwork will be painted at Heritage Park Skate Park

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation is seeking talented artists who want to see their work on public display to compete in the biannual Art on the Park contest sponsored by PPG Paints.

The contest has three age brackets, 12-18, 19-24, and 25 and up. Participants are competing for the chance to paint their work on a wall chosen by Clarksville Parks and Recreation at the Heritage Park Skate Park. Each winner will receive a $25.00 gift card, and all winning artwork will be featured on social media and other advertisements in the future.

“We started Art on the Park in 2010 as a way to deter vandalism and graffiti as well as encourage the skating community to take ownership of their skate park.,” said Tina Boysha, Athletics Superintendent for Clarksville Parks and Recreation.

“It’s become popular over the years, and we’ve seen some really amazing artwork from the community. We’re also excited to have PPG Paints back as a sponsor for the contest,” Boysha stated.

Pre-registration at ClarksvilleParksRec.com is required. Once registered, artists will receive information about how to submit their artwork. Entries must be submitted by September 14th at 4:00pm. Winners will be announced via email on September 22nd.

For more about Art on the Park, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

