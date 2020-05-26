Clarksville Police respond to Vehicle, Bicycle accident

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that on Monday, May 25th, 2020 at around 10:48pm, a green 2007 Honda Element driven by Rhyan Sinclair was traveling eastbound on College Street.

As the vehicle proceeded through the intersection at Eighth Street, a bicyclist, (Mr. Douglas Perryman) traveling northbound on Eighth Street collided with the passenger side of the Honda Element.

Mr. Perryman was transported by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

Mr. Sinclair agreed to provide a blood sample for chemical testing.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The lead investigator is Investigator T. Halford, 931.320.2617.

