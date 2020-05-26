First Horizon Named One of the 2020 Best Companies for Multicultural Women

Memphis, TN – First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) has been named one of the 2020 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Working Mother magazine—an honor recognizing companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining, and promoting multicultural women in the United States.

“Our company has incorporated equal opportunity practices in all aspects of our business, and we continuously strive to enhance our progress when it comes to advancing diversity and inclusion for all associates. While acknowledging the need to show continuous improvement, I’m particularly proud of our company’s commitment and this recognition for creating an inclusive workspace for women of color,” Walker stated.



First Horizon’s Affinity Strategy focuses on a thoughtful approach to diversity and inclusion, and consistently finds new ways of generating a welcoming environment for multicultural women. The company uses diversity staffing maps to ensure its leaders have an opportunity to proactively search for candidates to diversify their teams.



First Horizon Highlights:

For over 20 years, First Horizon Women’s Initiative Employee Resource Group, has supported the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts by helping female employees develop leadership skills, network with leaders and create mentor-mentee relationships

Hires and promotions for women in the Top 3 Salary Levels increased from 29% in 2016 to 35% in 2019

We currently have two customer strategies designed to diversify revenue streams for the bank—Our Women and Wealth; and Multicultural Customer Strategies

Our Strategic Hire Initiative attracts and develops multicultural talent and diversifies our customer-facing and P&L roles. Since 2017, 94% of our strategic hires have completed their development program and we have experienced a 71% retention rate

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors, and FHN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates approximately 270 bank locations across the Southeast U.S. and 29 FHN Financial offices across the entire U.S. FHN Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management.

FHN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank.

More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About Working Mother Media

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute, the National Association for Female Executives, Diversity Best Practices and Culture@Work are also units within WMM. WMM’s mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

