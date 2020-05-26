Fort Campbell Soldiers return home after combating COVID-19 in the Northeast

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – About 40 Soldiers returned to Fort Campbell, May 23rd, 2020 following a deployment in support of COVID-19 Coronavirus relief efforts.

The Soldiers, who are assigned to the 501st Medical Company (Area Support), deployed April 18th and provided medical treatment, behavioral health care, COVID-19 Coronavirus screening and laboratory testing, radiological support, and forward medical logistics management to more than 4,000 U.S. Department of Defense service members in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

“We are extremely proud of our Soldiers and the historic medical response they provided to a region vandalized by a global pandemic,” said Capt. Mike Hart, commander of the 501st Medical Company.

Immediately upon their return, the service members will undergo a precautionary quarantine under medical supervision at Fort Campbell to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of their Families and the Fort Campbell community.

“As always, and in all ways, the strength of our Soldiers is nested in the unwavering support from our incredible Families,” said Hart.

An official welcome home ceremony is being planned for the near future after quarantine is complete. Details will be released when the ceremony plan is finalized.

Additional Fort Campbell Soldiers remain deployed and continue to provide medical support in the Northeast region; they are scheduled to return at a later date.

