APSU Football ranked No. 13 in HERO Sports Preseason FCS Top 25 Poll

Seattle, WA – After enjoying a historic 2019, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team will begin the 2020 season as the Ohio Valley Conference’s top team, earning a No. 13 ranking in the HERO Sports FCS Top 25 Preseason Poll, Wednesday.

Austin Peay State University, the lone OVC team ranked among the Top 25, returns 14 starters from a 2019 team that won the program’s second-ever OVC title and clinched its first-ever postseason berth.

The Governors parlayed their postseason appearance into victories against Furman and Sacramento State en route to the NCAA Division I Football Championship’s quarterfinal round.

Among those returnees are 2019 All-Americans nickelback Kordell Jackson and wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson. In addition, All-OVC offensive lineman Blake Mitchell and defensive lineman Josephus Smith return as do sophomore All-American linebacker Jack McDonald and freshman All-American offensive lineman Bucky Williams.

APSU finished last season ranked No. 9 in the final HERO Sports FCS Top 25 poll and No. 8 in the final STATS Inc. FCS Top 25 poll.

Austin Peay State University is scheduled to open its 2020 campaign with the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff against preseason No. 10 Central Arkansas, August 29th in Montgomery, Alabama. The Governors first appearance at Fortera Stadium is its September 12th OVC opener against UT Martin, which received votes in the HERO Sports Preseason Poll.

With the APSU Govs’ season opener now just 94 days away, the quickest way for fans to renew or purchase season tickets is to visit LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets and click on the Football Season Tickets link. Fans may also call the Austin Peay State University ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) to complete the purchasing process.

