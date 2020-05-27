Clarksville area Pets of the Week for May 27th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of May 20th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Kirra is an adult, spayed female Labrador retriever mix who was surrendered by her owner. This beautiful girl is not good with other animals or small children. Kirra can be a little shy at first but comes around quickly.

Thomas is an adult ginger domestic medium hair who was found as a stray. He is a handsome, sweet and talkative guy. He most likely spent a most of his life outside, but it looks like he would do very well as in indoor cat.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Jelico is an 11-year-old neutered male orange tabby. This handsome boy weighs about 14 pounds. He is house trained and has been neutered. It might take Jelico a little while to adjust to a new owner as he is a little shy. His ideal home would be as an only pet with an older adult to whom he could devote himself.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Miss Sissy is 1-2-year-old longhaired gray female tabby with very long whiskers. She is a sweet-natured friendly girl, who was surrendered from a sadly neglectful situation. She needed vet care with rehydration and good food, and has bounced back beautifully. She is playful and curious, and loves to be petted. Sissy is spayed, vetted, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Lyza is a 7-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever whose owners can no longer take care of her. She is a very sweet and loving girl. Lyza gets along well with other dogs but is not good with cats. She is house trained if let outside often enough.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bumpus is a handsome 1-year-old, 25-pound neutered male Feist mix. He is fully vetted and crate trained. This happy boy loves to play and snuggle. He gets along well with other dogs and cats. Bumpus is very smart and learns tricks easily.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Lacey is a gorgeous 2-year-old spayed female husky mix. She is vetted, house and crate trained. Lacey gets along well with children, cats and other dogs. She is smart and ready to learn. She will need patience until she gets used to her new home. She needs a fenced in back yard and someone that is ready for this high energy girl.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Nitro is a 1-year -old, neutered male German shepherd mix. He is house and crate trained and knows how to sit and lay down. Nitro has lots of energy. He may do best with older children and needs to be the only dog in a home. He loves to play ball and loves people. Nitro is very affectionate and will make a loyal companion.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Feather is a beautiful 2-3-year-old fawn/brindle female pit bull terrier. She is fully vetted and house trained and gets along great with children. Feather needs to be the only dog in the home.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

