Montgomery County Government accepting applications for Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program

Montgomery County, TN – Applications for the 2020-2021 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program for Montgomery County are being accepted through June 24th, 2020.

The Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program is for high school students in 10th through 12th grade who are interested in learning how local government works through attendance and participation in departmental committee meetings. The meetings, which may be in person or held through a virtual online program, will begin in August 2020 and end in May 2021.

“The Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program provides our local youth the opportunity to get an impression of how county government works. I hope that the students who participate will take what they’ve learned and help others understand some of the processes involved within county government. The young men and women of today will be leading and supporting local government in the future. This program helps to become more knowledgeable about county protocol and procedures,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Students who are interested in the program will be asked to select their first and second choices for committees and all students are encouraged to attend budget committee meetings. Committee choices include: Airport Authority, Animal Care and Control, Emergency Medical Services, Parks and Recreation, Jail and Juvenile, School Liaison, Audit, Fire Protection and E-911.

Applications for the Mayor’s 2020-2021 Emerging Leaders Program can be viewed and downloaded on the county’s website at mcgtn.org or you can email Michelle Newell at *protected email* to request an application.

