President Donald Trump delivers for America’s seniors

Washington, D.C. – Yesterday, President Donald Trump delivered a breakthrough for many American seniors, announcing action that will dramatically slash the cost of insulin for Medicare enrollees.



President Trump: We’re fixing the shortcomings of Obamacare!



“For hundreds and thousands of seniors enrolled in Medicare—that’s a big deal—participating plans will cap cost at just $35.00 a month per type of insulin, and some plans may offer it free,” President Donald Trump said from the Rose Garden.

“In the past, Obamacare prevented insurance providers from competing to offer lower costs for seniors. There was no competition—there was no anything—and they ran away with what took place. And the seniors were horribly hurt.”



One in three seniors on Medicare suffers from diabetes, and over 3.3 million of these beneficiaries use at least one type of insulin. These patients have seen their out-of-pocket costs skyrocket—but thanks to President Trump, that’s about to change.



MORE: President Trump is reducing the cost of insulin for America’s seniors.



President Trump: America’s seniors deserve better—and we’re delivering it

