President Donald Trump delivers for America’s seniors
Washington, D.C. – Yesterday, President Donald Trump delivered a breakthrough for many American seniors, announcing action that will dramatically slash the cost of insulin for Medicare enrollees.
“In the past, Obamacare prevented insurance providers from competing to offer lower costs for seniors. There was no competition—there was no anything—and they ran away with what took place. And the seniors were horribly hurt.”
