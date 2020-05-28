APSU Board of Trustees to host summer meeting electronically on June 4th-5th

Clarksville, TN – On June 4th-5th, 2020 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its summer meetings. Due to the precautions the University is taking to protect the campus community from the COVID-19 Coronavirus, these meetings will be conducted electronically.

On Thursday, The Board will engage in a work session beginning at 12:30pm. Following the work session, the Board’s Academic Affairs Committee will meet at 1:30pm, with the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee and the Audit Committee meeting consecutively thereafter.

The full Board will meet at 9:00am on Friday, June 5th. The Board will discuss several important items, such as a proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

Members of the public may watch Thursday and Friday’s meetings live on Zoom at https://apsu.zoom.us/j/99290675421. To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics