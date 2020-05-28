|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU Men, Women’s Tennis earn ITA recognition for Community Service
Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men and women’s tennis teams both earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Community Service Award Honorable Mention, the governing body announced Tuesday, May 27th, 2020.
The community service award honors teams that gives back to their campus and their community and non-tennis pathways.
The APSU women’s program had taken the top award each of the previous two seasons, while this represents the first community service nod for the APSU men’s program.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Men's Tennis, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, APSU Women's Tennis, Austin Peay State University, Brentwood TN, Community Service, Governors, Govs, Intercollegiate Tennis Association, Lady Govs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed