Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Men, Women’s Tennis earn ITA recognition for Community Service

May 28, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsBrentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men and women’s tennis teams both earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Community Service Award Honorable Mention, the governing body announced Tuesday, May 27th, 2020.

The community service award honors teams that gives back to their campus and their community and non-tennis pathways.

The APSU women’s program had taken the top award each of the previous two seasons, while this represents the first community service nod for the APSU men’s program.

Austin Peay State University Men and Women's Tennis get ITA recognition for Community Service. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Men and Women’s Tennis get ITA recognition for Community Service. (APSU Sports Information)

 


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives