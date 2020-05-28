Clarksville Greenway popularity creating Parking Problems

Clarksville, TN – With warm weather increasing use of the Clarksville Greenway, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is asking visitors to respect parking guidelines while enjoying the outdoors.

Parking at Pollard Road Trailhead is limited and parking on the roadway is not permitted. Vehicles parked on the roadway obstruct traffic and could delay emergency or medical personnel response time and prevent nearby property owners from moving farm equipment.

The Clarksville Parking Commission would like to remind everyone that violators will be ticketed and towed if necessary.

Additional Clarksville Greenway entrances are at Heritage Park and Mary’s Oak Trailhead.

Patrons are encouraged to use those as an alternative to the Pollard Road Trailhead.

The trailhead with the most parking is at Heritage Park on Peachers Mill Road.

About the Clarksville Greenway

The Clarksville Greenway is a part of the Rails to Trails initiative that transforms scenic abandoned railroad rights of way and river corridors into walking and biking trails. It has garnered statewide recognition for environmental stewardship as well as popularity among citizens.

This approximately 9-mile walking and biking trail is in north Clarksville along the banks of the Red River and West Fork Creek.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

