Clarksville Police report bicyclist passes away due to injuries

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, May 25th, 2020, Clarksville Police responded to an accident between a 2007 Honda Element driven by Rhyan Sinclair and a bicyclist, (Mr. Douglas Perryman) at the intersection of College Street and Eight Street.

On Wednesday, May 27th, 2020, Douglas Perryman, 65 succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the accident.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle.

The lead investigator is Investigator T. Halford, 931.320.2617.

