Clarksville Police requests Public Assistance identifying suspect(s) in Theft of Catalytic Converters

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for your assistance in helping ID the individual and/or vehicle in the video below.

Over the last weekend we had several catalytic converters cut off of vehicles. One of the reports was at Jenkins and Wynne on Trenton Road. Another incident was in the Exit 11 area and the other two were in the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard area.

Two of the three reports were catalytic converters stolen from F-350’s.

It is apparent that a sawzall was used to cut them off. The video is of the suspect vehicle roaming the lot. The vehicle appears to be an older model Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Andrew Hurst, 931.648.0656, ext. 5263, Tipsline, 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

