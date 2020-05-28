CMCSS Class of 2020 Summer Graduation Ceremony Update

Montgomery County, TN – Good evening, Class of 2020 and Parents/Guardians,

This is Director of Schools Millard House. As I watched the online graduation celebration videos last week, I was filled with pride as I saw and heard the names of almost 2,400 graduates who have accomplished an important benchmark in your lives, the awarding of your high school diplomas.

While I acknowledge the obstacles you have overcome, I cannot reiterate enough that this historic event will not overshadow your achievements or the bright futures ahead of you.

Over the past several weeks, a team of school and district administrators along with health and safety experts have been reviewing the latest local, state, and national guidance and directives regarding the pandemic to conduct a feasibility study and plan for in-person graduation ceremonies over the summer.

After reviewing the findings and recommendations of the team and in speaking with colleagues from across the nation, I cannot in good conscience move forward with allowing in-person ceremonies as communicated in late June or early July.

Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and I understand how disappointing this is for you. Keeping you, your families, and CMCSS employees safe and healthy is my priority, and I could not bear the thought of allowing conditions that increase the risks of exposing people in crowds to illness.

As you prepare for the next steps in your journey, be it military service, post-secondary education, or joining the workforce, know that your teachers, staff, and administrators support you, believe in you, and love you. Stay strong, Class of 2020 – the future is yours.

Sincerely,

Millard House II

Director of Schools

Related Stories

Sections

Topics