|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Agriculture Alerts Livestock Producers to Possible Scam Newer: APSU Board of Trustees to host summer meeting electronically on June 4th-5th »
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Fingerprint Services to reopen, June 2nd
Clarksville, TN – Fingerprint services provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will reopen on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020.
For the public’s convenience the location has moved to the Civil Process Office on first floor of the Public Safety Complex at 120 Commerce Street. The new location eliminates the need to obtain a visitor’s pass.
Anyone wishing to utilize fingerprint services must wear a face mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
Cost for fingerprint services are $5.00 and must be paid in cash. Hours of operation are Tuesday from 9:00am to 11:00am and 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
No appointment is necessary.
For further questions please call 931.648.0611 ext 13201.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville TN, Commerce Street, Face Mask, Fingerprints, MCSO, Montgomery County Public Safety Complex, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed