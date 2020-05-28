New Phone Line to Support Tennessee Healthcare Workers on Front Lines of COVID-19 Pandemic Response

The support line is a collaborative project among the Mental Health Active Response Team (MHART), the Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug, & other Addictions Services (TAADAS), National Association of Social Workers-TN Chapter (NASW-TN), and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Specially trained mental health professionals who answer calls through the line can provide emotional support through active listening, help callers identify and address basic needs, and reference tools for managing stress and making a plan for self-care.

”We are grateful to the partners in this project who reached out to us to create this public-private support line. The brave Tennesseans working in healthcare right now truly are heroes, and we are proud to be a part of this effort. From the emergency department doctors and nurses to hospital support staff and dedicated employees at assisted living facilities, our healthcare workers and first responders at all levels are under tremendous pressure, and they deserve our support in every way we can offer it,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.

“When volunteering is made simple and the volunteers’ skills are valued, not only is the community benefiting from skilled volunteers, but the volunteers are benefiting as well. We believe connecting healthcare workers and first responders to skilled volunteers will help reduce the effects of prolonged stress, such as depression, substance use disorders, and post traumatic stress disorders,” said Lizzie Harrigan, LCSW, Chairperson MHART.

It is important to note that the emotional support line cannot offer mental health treatment and is not intended replace mental health crisis or suicide prevention services. The TDMHSAS Statewide Crisis Line is always available at 855.274.7471 or by texting “TN” to 741-741.

Mental health professionals who are interested in volunteering can visit this link on the MHART website to submit their information.

About the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Our Mission: Creating collaborative pathways to resiliency, recovery, and independence for Tennesseans living with mental illness and substance use disorders.

Our Vision: A state of resiliency, recovery, and independence in which Tennesseans living with mental illness and substance use disorders thrive.