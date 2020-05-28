Tennessee Department of Agriculture to hold “Fill Your Grill” Contest

Nashville, TN – Summer is meant for grilling and Tennesseans have a chance to win local meats with the Pick Tennessee Products “Fill Your Grill” contest.

For more than thirty years, Pick Tennessee Products has connected farmers directly to consumers. Between June 1st and 15th, 2020 you can register to win $200.00 worth of local meats from your choice of Tennessee farms participating in Pick Tennessee Products.

A total of 12 winners will be randomly chosen on Tuesday, June 16th and notified by Pick Tennessee Products.

“This is the perfect time to support local livestock farmers,” Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We’re pleased to offer the Fill Your Grill promotion to highlight the opportunity to buy great quality meats from fellow Tennesseans. Winners will have plenty for summer grilling or to put in the freezer to enjoy later.”

Entrants choose what farm they’d like to visit and what kinds of meats and cuts they would select if they win. Each contestant must choose the farm that offers what he or she wants, whether it’s beef, pork, lamb, goat, poultry, or some of everything.

To enter, visit www.picktnproducts.org/find-products/food-drink/meats/2020-fill-your-grill-contest.html. There is no cost to winners and a cash prize is not offered in lieu of meat selections. Winners are responsible for picking up the meat from their chosen farm.

Several organizations partner with Pick Tennessee to support meat producers and highlight the opportunity for citizens to purchase meats directly from farms. The Tennessee Beef Industry Council, the Tennessee Pork Producers Association, and the Tennessee Sheep Producers Association work together to promote the contest.

To find farms and food businesses near you, go to www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for posts featuring program members offering products and services safely during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic through the #DoYourPartWithPickTN campaign.

