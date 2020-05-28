Why are U.S. Taxpayers Funding a ‘Voice of the Mullahs’ in Iran?

Washington, D.C. – “As the U.S. special representative for Iran, I receive complaints regularly about Voice of America’s Persian service. Iranian viewers say its American taxpayer-funded programming often sounds more like the ‘Voice of the mullahs’ than the ‘Voice of America,’” U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook writes in the New York Post.



“This is a priority for the Donald Trump administration, because supporting the Iranian people includes giving them access to independent and truthful reporting.”

“Exactly three months since President Trump tapped Vice President Mike Pence to head the White House Coronavirus Task Force, it is shifting focus to reopening the American economy,” Paul Bedard reports. Vice President Pence explained that America “will be ready this fall” for any potential second wave. Read more in the Washington Examiner.

“If states try now to implement an entirely vote-by-mail system and mail every voter on their outdated registration lists a ballot, they are inviting fraud into our elections. My message to Twitter: Before you decide to censor speech by throwing a label on the president of the United States–or any American–make sure you know the facts yourself,” Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) writes for Fox News.

“As the world begins to recover from the pandemic, nations face a stark choice about what vision of artificial intelligence will prevail. As Group of Seven nations meet this year under the organization’s U.S. presidency, there is a critical opportunity to shape the evolution of AI in a way that respects fundamental rights and upholds our shared values,” U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios writes in The Wall Street Journal.

