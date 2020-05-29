APSU Sports to being Phase I student-athletes return to Campus, June 13th

Clarksville, TN – Phase I – The Governors Return. A special message from Austin Peay State University (APSU) Governors Athletics

Governors Nation, I hope this message finds you doing well and staying safe during these trying times. We have some exciting news for you.

Beginning June 13th, we will begin Phase 1 of our student-athletes reentry to campus, starting with your OVC Champion football program coming in for voluntary workouts.

Once they get on campus, we’re going to phase in our other fall sports, including APSU men and women’s basketball.

We’ll be smart and safe as we phase our student-athletes and staff back on campus. Social distancing, wearing masks, and disinfecting important areas all will all be a part of our plan. A plan that we will carry on to all of our facilities in the fall.

It remains a great time to be a Gov!

While our student-athletes are back on campus preparing to bring more championship trophies home to Stacheville, we need you doing your part. Six feet apart, wearing your mask, doing everything necessary to ensure we that can open the gates to Fortera Stadium and all of our venues so you can come over and cheer on the APSU Govs.

Thank you for your relentless support of Austin Peay State University Athletics, and I can’t wait to see you very soon.

And as always, Let’s Go Peay!

