City of Clarksville to begin Phase 2 of Reopening
Clarksville, TN – Many City of Clarksville offices and departments will resume full staffing and increase public-facing operations on Monday, June 1st, 2020 relaxing more of the COVID-19 Emergency Operations plans that have been in effect since March 23rd, 2020.
“Our plan for a phased, orderly reopening of City Government continues,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said Friday.
“Our functions are diverse, so we’ve asked our department leaders to analyze their operations and do what’s best for the citizens and our employees. We continue to move forward with caution, while monitoring our local health data, especially our 14-day trend line of confirmed new cases of COVID-19,” Mayor Pitts stated.
More City employees are returning to their offices, while some in environments unconducive to social distancing continue to work from home. All employees who report for work at a City facility continue to be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 Coronavirus. Employees continue to wear face coverings when social distancing measures cannot be maintained.
City public safety and utility departments have remained fully staffed and at a high level of effectiveness during the emergency. The lobby at Clarksville Police headquarters and police precincts will reopen to the public on June 1st, with some restrictions on numbers of people who can enter.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will reopen athletic facilities, park pavilions, and some restrooms and recreation centers on June 1st.
As throughout the COVID-19 Coronavirus emergency, citizens are still urged to communicate with City of Clarksville Departments and offices by using online services, email, telephones, mail and drive-up windows to limit social contact.
The best way to find information about City Departments is to access www.cityofclarksville.com and click on the “Departments” tab. Each department’s page offers a wealth of information, links to forms, email addresses and phone numbers to call for assistance, if needed.
While most offices are gradually returning to full staff, anyone who must conduct business face-to-face should call or email the specific department before coming to an office.
City of Clarksville Department Updates
Here is updated advice from specific departments:
Clarksville Building and Codes Department
Call 931.645.7426; fax 931.645.7430; or email .
CDE Lightband
Clarksville Fire Rescue
Clarksville Police Department
Clarksville Street Department
Clarksville Transit System
CTS also will begin allowing passengers to use every other seat, which should increase capacity per bus by 2-4 passengers.. The CTS Transit Center on Legion Street downtown is closed to the public. All exterior waiting areas remain open. The CTS administration building is closed to the public. All inquiries can be made via phone to 931-553-2430 or email at
All bus inquiries can be made via phone at 931.553.2429. All paratransit inquiries can be made via phone at 931.553.2470.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department
Customers also may pay-by-phone using the Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400; pay by regular mail with the bill stub; or deposit payments in customer service center drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street Internal access to the main complex on Madison Street, including the front lobby, will remain closed to the public. The developer/contractor drive-through window is open Tuesdays and Fridays; and the warehouse is open Tuesdays and Fridays for contractor pick-ups.
The Clarksville Gas and Water Department main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, are operational for customer service inquiries and emergency calls. Service turn on/off calls are taken only on Tuesdays and Fridays during business hours.
Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department
Citizens may drop City-related payments in the U.S. Bank drop box at Clarksville City Hall. State drivers license renewals, normally available at the City Revenue office, are not being issued because the service windows have been closed.
Clarksville Housing and Community Development
Clarksville Municipal Court
Reach the court at 931.648.4604 or by email at
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
Clarksville Purchasing Department
Clarksville Public Records Request
Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission
