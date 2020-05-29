Clarksville Academy hires Charles Clark as Varsity Girls Basketball Coach

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy, a private Pre-K through 12th grade college preparatory school, is pleased to announce the hiring of Charles Clark as Varsity Girls Basketball Coach.

Clark has over nineteen years of coaching experience and over thirteen years of teaching experience.

He comes to Clarksville Academy after having served the past two seasons as Varsity Girls Coach at Kenwood High School.

Throughout his career, he has served as both head varsity coach and assistant varsity coach for several surrounding area schools such as, Rossview High School, Houston County High School, and Clarksville High School.

Clark holds his degree in Health and Human Performance with a Masters in Educational Leadership. His teaching career spans all age levels, which made him the perfect fit for our Physical education Department. In addition to his coaching responsibilities, he will teach physical education in grades PK-9.

Athletic Director, Jake Peterson, stated, “I am proud to announce Charles as our varsity girls basketball coach. I have known Charles for many years and have a great deal of respect for him. He has shown his excellence both on the court and in the classroom. We could not be more excited to welcome him to our staff.”

Clark is committed to hit the ground running.

In a statement, “First, I would like to thank Dr. Marlon Heaston, Marcus Heaston, and Keith Parker for the support I received during my time at Kenwood High School. Leaving is never easy, and I am forever grateful for my time with CMCSS, but I am extremely excited about the opportunity to coach and teach at Clarksville Academy. It was quite obvious during my meeting with the CA administration this was a good fit for my family and me. Coach Daniels has done a phenomenal job building the girls basketball program into a state title contender, and I plan to continue that progression. I’m looking forward to working with the CA administration, faculty/staff, as well as, getting started with my team this summer.”

For more information on Clarksville Academy and its programs visit clarksvilleacademy.com

