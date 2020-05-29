Nashville Predators to host Blood Drives, June 1st

Nashville, TN – On Monday, June 1st, 2020 the Nashville Predators Foundation will join forces with the American Red Cross to host eight blood drives throughout Tennessee and Kentucky. Each drive will run from 12:00pm-7:00pm CT.

All presenting donors who make an appointment online will receive a Preds t-shirt and be entered to win a $100.00 gift card for Nashville Locker Room (one winner per location).

The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during the coronavirus pandemic, so any assistance in promoting this drive would be greatly appreciated.

June 1st Blood Drive Locations (12:00pm-7:00pm CT):

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville American Red Cross (1760 Madison Street)

Dickson, TN – YMCA Dickson (301 Henslee Drive)

Franklin, TN – Natchez Trace American Red Cross (129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100)

Goodlettsville, TN – Well House Church (100 North Main Street)

Lebanon, TN – Faith Lutheran Church (1655 Main Street)

Nashville, TN – Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt Hotel (2613 West End Avenue)

Smyrna, TN – North Rutherford YMCA, 2001 Motlow College Boulevard Smyrna, TN 37167

Bowling Green, KY – Holiday Inn University Plaza and Sloan Convention Center (1021 Wilkinson Trace)

Additional information and registration can be found here

