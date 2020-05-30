Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 30th 2020

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that in Montgomery County there will be sidewalk construction on SR 13 (Highway 48 and 13).

Nightly from 10:00pm until 5:00am here will be a lane closure for the construction work.





Cheatham County

Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

From now through July 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

Davidson County

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for clearing/grubbing and construction activities.

I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

From now through August 2020 – The entrance ramp to I-24 westbound from Hickory Hollow Parkway (MM 60) will be closed for ramp reconstruction.

Stewart County

SR 461 Resurfacing from SR 76 (LM 0.00) to the Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway (LM 3.00).

Daily, 8:00am-3:00pm (Intersection Improvements at US 79 and SR 461), There will be temporary lane closures to install guardrail, endwalls, and signal foundations.

From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

