Clarksville Parks and Recreation to reopen many Facilities, June 1st

City of Clarksville, Montgomery County enter Next Phase of Plans to bring back Fun and Games

Clarksville, TN – Many, but not all, Clarksville Parks and Recreation and Montgomery County Parks facilities and amenities will reopen Monday, June 1st, 2020 as the community enters the next phase of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reopening process.

Rental facilities, such as park pavilions, Wilma Rudolph Event Center, and Freedom Point will begin taking reservations. Each facility will have its own guidelines for maximum capacity, and social distancing will be required during events that use these facilities.

Playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment will reopen. Patrons are advised to maintain social distancing and use these amenities at their own risk.

The Clarksville’s Crow Community Center and Kleeman Community Center will reopen for non-contact activities and programming that are compliant with social distancing guidelines. Basketball will not be permitted, but fitness centers will be open. Operational hours will be limited to allow for proper sanitizing. Burt-Cobb Community Center will remain closed during work to install a new roof.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will reopen to visitors with social distancing guidelines in place.

Clarksville BCycle stations will open. Patrons are advised to use the BCycle app rather than the kiosk and to wash hands before and after the use of the bicycles.

Restrooms

All large manned parks (Liberty Park, Heritage Park, McGregor Park) will have at least one public restroom open. Neighborhood parks will have portable restrooms available that are maintained and serviced by an outsourced company. For a complete list visit the COVID-19 page at clarksvilleparksrec.com

Additionally, all County parks with restrooms, including Civitan, RichEllen, Rotary and Woodlawn, will have at least one public restroom available.

Aquatics and Athletics

Bel-Aire Swimming Pool and Swan Lake Swimming Pool will reopen June 20th with reduced capacity and significant social distancing guidelines. Splash Pads will remain closed.

Non-contact sports, such as tennis, baseball, softball or batting cages, will be allowed use of facilities for limited practice or play. Both City and County officials will allow local league play only. Local travel teams cannot rent Montgomery County fields at this time because of the lease agreement with the little leagues at each facility. All tournaments have been canceled through the month of June.

At Montgomery County’s three ballfield facilities — Civitan Park, Woodlawn and RichEllen Park — strict safety guidelines are in place for how leagues will operate concessions, fields and equipment and ensure social distancing between players and spectators.

Soccer, lacrosse, football and other contact sports will be limited to instructional practice only, and all participants will be required to follow social distancing guidelines. League play for contact sports will not be permitted to resume until Phase III.

Swan Lake Golf Course and Mason Rudolph Golf Course will open to full operations. Social distancing guidelines will be followed inside the clubhouses, pro shops, on the practice greens and driving range. Payment must be made with debit or credit cards. Cash or checks will not be accepted. Operational hours may be limited to allow for proper sanitizing.

Events

The Clarksville Downtown Market will return to Public Square on June 6th with all vendors. The market has been operating since May 16th at a temporary location in McGregor Park North Extension. Many of the same safety precautions will be in place at the Public Square location.

The Clarksville Independence Day celebration on July 3rd has been postponed. Moving the event to Saturday, September 12th as part of Riverfest is under consideration. Other events are being evaluated to determine if they can happen safely. The decisions on these events will be made in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states during Phase II all vulnerable residents should continue to shelter in place. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, as they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate vulnerable residents.

All individuals, when in public parks and outdoor recreation areas, should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of more than 50 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed.

For information about Clarksville Parks and Recreation Phase II reopenings, visit www.ClarksvilleParksRec.com

For information about Montgomery County Parks visit www.mcgtn.org/parks

