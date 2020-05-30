Dense Fog expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County this morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that patchy dense fog is expected to form this morning across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee. The fog will occur mainly near bodies of water and other mid state low lying fog prone development locations.

In locations experiencing dense fog, visibilities will be less than one quarter of a mile. Slow down, be sure to use your low-beam headlights, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

This fog should begin to burn off by 8:00am CT.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

This Includes the Following Cities

Dover TN, Clarksville TN, Springfield TN, Hendersonville TN, Gallatin TN, Goodlettsville TN, Lafayette TN, Celina TN, Byrdstown TN, Erin TN, Tennessee Ridge TN, Waverly TN, New Johnsonville TN, McEwen TN, Dickson TN, Ashland City TN, Kingston Springs TN, Nashville TN, Lebanon TN, Mount Juliet TN, Hartsville TN, Carthage TN, South Carthage TN, Gordonsville TN, Gainesboro TN, Cookeville TN, Livingston TN, Jamestown TN, Allardt TN, Linden TN, Lobelville TN, Centerville TN, Hohenwald TN, Franklin TN, Brentwood TN, Columbia TN, Lewisburg TN, Murfreesboro TN, Smyrna TN, La Vergne TN, Woodbury TN, Smithville TN, Sparta TN, Crossville TN, Shelbyville TN, Tullahoma TN, Manchester TN, McMinnville TN, Altamont TN, Coalmont TN, Spencer TN, Clifton TN, Waynesboro TN, Lawrenceburg TN, and Pulaski TN.

