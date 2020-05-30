Tennessee Department of Transportation starts large resurfacing project, June 1st

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will begin a major resurfacing project on Monday, June 1st, 2020 on Kraft Street, an important 1.8-mile loop around downtown that carries a heavy volume of construction-related traffic.

TDOT awarded the contract to Charles DeWeese Construction Inc. on a bid of $925,542 to resurface Kraft Street from College Street to North Second Street. The contract calls for the work to be done at night, from 9:00pm to 5:00am. The work is expected to take approximately 2-4 weeks.

Kraft Street, which is State Route 13, provides an alternative route around downtown, and with the Vulcan Materials quarry on one end and the busy McIntosh Construction asphalt plant on the other, the road carries plenty of dump trucks and other construction-oriented vehicles.

After completing Kraft Street, DeWeese Construction will move to another TDOT project to repave the 101st Airborne Division Parkway (SR 376) from Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. The contract for the $4 million project also calls for the work to be done at night, from 9:00pm to 5:00am. The target start date is June 15th.

The 6.3 mile resurfacing on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway will run from the bridge over Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to the bridge over Fort Campbell Boulevard and include bridge expansion joint repair.

Both projects, totaling nearly $5 million, are funded by TDOT.

“These are both much needed projects on routes that Clarksville residents depend on,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “So I want to thank TDOT for responding to our requests to move these projects along. I also want to remind motorists to be aware of this work and use caution during construction.”

