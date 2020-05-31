APSU acting graduate Corey Finley lands yearlong Atlanta Theatre Internship

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumni Corey Finley, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in acting this spring, has landed a highly sought one-year acting internship at Actors Express in Atlanta Georgia.

The news propels Finley toward his goal of becoming a film actor in movies and TV shows.

“I am truly excited about this opportunity,” he said. “It has been such a blessing.”

Finley hopes to learn as much as possible while working in the theatre company where he will strive to meet “lots of people and network my way up.”

“Austin Peay State University prepared me for the underlying fact that this industry is hard, but I have learned to keep my head up and strive for more,” Finley said. “Thank you to everyone who has been there and pushed me toward greatness.”

The internship begins August 24th.

Actors Express is one of Atlanta’s leading theaters and is helmed by Freddie Ashley, who served as APSU’s Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence and directed John Patrick Shanley’s world debut of “Five Savory Dishes” at Austin Peay State University last fall.

To learn more

For more about APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance, go to https://www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance/.

For more about Actors Express, visit https://www.actors-express.com/.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics