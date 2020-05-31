Manna Cafe begins weekly Summer Youth Meal Program

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries introduces Manna Mini Meals, a weekly summer youth meal program for children under the age of 18.

Manna Mini Meals is scheduled for every Thursday from 10:00am to 4:00pm beginning June 4th, 2020. The meals will be distributed at Manna’s Big House, 605 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, TN, 37042 in front of the red door.

The program will run for 10 weeks throughout the summer months.

The meals will be picked up via drive-thru style.

Children are encouraged to be present but not required. Parents will be asked to show proof and sign for each child receiving a meal.

For more information or to help fund Manna Mini Meals, please email Manna Café Ministries at *protected email*

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, whose mission is to serve people in need in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area through mobile cafes, food box distribution, and other vital resources.

