Nashville Veterinary Specialists + Animal Emergency to hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Clarksville, June 1st

Clarksville, TN – Nashville Veterinary Specialists + Animal Emergency will celebrate the opening of their new pet hospital in Clarksville with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, June 1st, 2020 at 1:00pm.

The ceremony will be held at the new facility located just off Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at 685 Kennedy Lane, Clarksville, Tennessee, 37040.

Members of the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce along with doctors and staff from the animal hospital will participate in the ceremony. Members of the media and the Clarksville community are also invited to attend.

The facility which opened Friday, May 29th offers emergency medical care for pets on weekends, holidays and weekday evenings. Appointments with veterinarians who specialize in internal medicine and surgery can be made with a referral by a family veterinarian.

No appointment is needed for emergency services. Hospitalized patients are treated in the intensive care unit which is staffed 24-hours-a-day by veterinarians and technicians.

Veterinary Specialists at the hospital include Dr. Julie Stegeman, DVM, Diplomate American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine; Dr. Heather Streppa, DVM, MS, Diplomate American College of Veterinary Surgery; and Dr. Earl (Trey) Calfee, DVM, MS, Diplomate American College of Veterinary Surgery. Veterinarians providing emergency care include Dr. Kelly Clark, Dr. Caitlyn Connor, Dr. Meghan Henkel, Dr. Justin Gibson, Dr. Claire Bennett, and Dr. Laura Bartle. An additional 30 staff members, including licensed veterinary technicians, are employed by the hospital.

The 8,500 square-foot facility features six exam rooms, two surgery suites, on-site computerized tomography (CT) scan, ultrasound testing, digital radiology (x-ray), an in-house diagnostic laboratory, and an electronic medical records system linked to the company’s original facility in Nashville Tennessee. This is the second animal hospital owned by the Nashville-based company.

About Nashville Veterinary Specialists + Animal Emergency

Our mission is to honor the human-animal bond in all we do by working to improve the care of our patients, the experience of our clients, and the health of our team of specialty and emergency veterinary professionals.

We work with primary care veterinarians to provide 24-hour care for pets. Sometimes pets require advanced medical treatments that primary care veterinarians may not provide. Primary care veterinarians determine when a pet needs to see a specialist, then refers the animal to one of our specialty services.

Our specialists treat pets for conditions that require advanced surgical techniques, care for cancer and other internal diseases, problems with the heart, lungs, brain and spinal cord, pets needing intensive care, allergies, skin problems, and rehabilitation.

For more information pet-parents are invited to visit the NVS web site at www.NashvilleVetSpecialists.com or call the hospital at 931.551.2121.

