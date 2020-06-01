Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Academy has Eight sign on Collegiate Spring Signing Day

June 1, 2020
 

Clarksville AcademyClarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy hosted a spring collegiate signing day for eight student athletes. These students excelled not only on the court or playing field, but also in the classroom.

Spring Collegiate Signing Day sees Eight Student Athletes from Clarksville Academy sign.

Their talent ensures they can take their game to the next level.

CA was proud to honor their achievements and to celebrate this accomplishment with their family.

Athletic Director Jake Peterson spoke proudly of each and every player and their time at Clarksville Academy.

Student Athletes

Isaac German will play baseball at Columbia State.

Ralin O’Neal will play football at Lake Forest College.

Le-Vana Pridgen will play basketball at Vol State.

Bailey Robinson will dance at Austin Peay State University.

Leigh Sullivan will play baseball at Bryan College.

Tyee Turner will play baseball at Fayetteville Tech.

Deiondre Wilson will play both football and run track at Berry College.

Brody Woodson will play football at Washington University, St. Louis.

Photos

Clarksville Academy - Bailey Robinson
Clarksville Academy - Brody Woodson
Clarksville Academy - Deiondre Wilson
Clarksville Academy - Isaac German
Clarksville Academy - Leigh Sullivan
Clarksville Academy - Le-Vana Pridgen
Clarksville Academy - Ralin ONeal
Clarksville Academy - Tyee Turner


Topics

