Clarksville Academy has Eight sign on Collegiate Spring Signing Day
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy hosted a spring collegiate signing day for eight student athletes. These students excelled not only on the court or playing field, but also in the classroom.
Their talent ensures they can take their game to the next level.
CA was proud to honor their achievements and to celebrate this accomplishment with their family.
Athletic Director Jake Peterson spoke proudly of each and every player and their time at Clarksville Academy.
Student Athletes
Isaac German will play baseball at Columbia State.
Ralin O’Neal will play football at Lake Forest College.
Le-Vana Pridgen will play basketball at Vol State.
Bailey Robinson will dance at Austin Peay State University.
Leigh Sullivan will play baseball at Bryan College.
Tyee Turner will play baseball at Fayetteville Tech.
Deiondre Wilson will play both football and run track at Berry College.
Brody Woodson will play football at Washington University, St. Louis.
