Tennessee Department of Education welcomes Tennessee Education Leaders Summer Fellowship
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education today announced the five educators selected to participate in the Tennessee Education Leaders Summer Fellowship to support the Best for All strategic plan and provide critical perspective as the department supports districts and educators navigating the COVID-19 Coronavirus reality.
“Teacher leadership is critical, especially as we work together to address the challenges presented by COVID-19, and we are excited to welcome these five outstanding individuals to the department this summer,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
The five teacher fellows are:
Beginning June 1st, 2020 the fellows will be working with divisions within the department over the next eight weeks to directly impact the work of the Best for All strategic plan, build relationships with key leaders, and participate in professional development while helping prepare for and address the unique challenges presented by COVID-19 Coronavirus.
“As a kindergarten teacher, I am excited for this fellowship because it will allow me to learn even more of the growth portfolio process, an important tool for measuring the growth of our students,” said Laura Cassetty, Kindergarten Teacher at Westmoreland Elementary School. “Kindergarteners grow so much academically, and I’m excited to learn more about presenting that growth in the portfolio.”
Through a rigorous application and interview process, which took place this March, the five fellows were selected from an applicant pool of 160 individuals based on their unique skill sets and expertise. The fellows will each receive a stipend and be provided technology and other tools during the 8-week fellowship.
This is the second year of the Tennessee Education Leaders Summer Fellowship. To learn more about the Tennessee Education Leaders Summer Fellowship, click here: http://bestforall.tnedu.gov/resources/summer-fellowship/.
For additional information on the department’s COVID-19 Coronavirus related resources, please visit https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html. For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact .
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Nashville, Nashville TN, Penny Schwinn, Tennessee Department of Education
