Where is Media Outrage on these Deaths, Shootings

Washington, D.C. – All Americans were rightly sickened by the brutal death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, President Donald Donald Trump says. “My administration is fully committed that, for George and his family, justice will be served. He will not have died in vain.”



Four days ago, another African-American man was killed, this time gunned down while standing outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Oakland, California.

How does any of this help our nation heal from the tragedy in Minnesota?



It doesn’t. No American, from any community, should ever feel unsafe on our streets—and that includes those who risk their lives to protect us. The rule of law applies to everyone, from bad cops who abuse their power to violent rioters who attack the police.



President Trump wants justice for all, with no exceptions. The actions he announced last night will bring order to our streets and get us closer to making sure that happens.



Vox chooses to lie about the President instead of shining a light on violence.



Watch: President Donald Trump’s address to the country last night

