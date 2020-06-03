Clarksville area Pets of the Week for June 3rd, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of June 3rd, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Oakley is an adult neutered male beagle/pointer mix. He is shy at first and very affectionate. He is super friendly and can walk on a leash. Oakley enjoys going for walks. He is scared of fireworks.

Mila is an adult female domestic short hair who was surrendered by her owner. She is very frightened in her shelter environment. Mila is a shy girl but is very sweet and loving.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Barney is a handsome young neutered male orange tabby. He is fully vetted, litter box trained, and gets along great with other cats. Barney is a little shy at first but before you know it, he will be a cuddly loving little boy. He is very sweet and friendly.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Angelica is a beautiful 1-year-old longhaired calico girl. She is a very sweet girl. Angelica is spayed, vetted, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart with appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Foxie is a young spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is coming out of her shell and wants to play. She loves attention, and loves playing with her feather wand. This beautiful girl is still a bit hesitant about being held, but loves to be petted.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Fiona is 2-year-old spayed female mixed breed with a beautiful chocolate coat. She is fully vetted, house trained, and knows basic commands. Fiona is wonderful to be around and has a great attitude and personality. She is full of life and energy. She loves to play with toys and enjoys her time outside. Fiona would do best as an only dog in a home without cats and with a fenced yard.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Bella is an adult spayed female pit bull terrier. She loves her people and gets along great with children but would do best as an only pet. Bella is a very friendly girl with lots of spunk and energy. She needs a home with a fenced in yard to run and play. She is heartworm positive and her treatment is being paid for.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shaggy is a 3-year-old, 40-pound spayed female pit bull terrier with a beautiful brindle coat. She is fully vetted and house trained. Shaggy loves people and gets along well with other dogs, but is aggressive with her food and toys. This sweet girl would make a great companion.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton is an almost 2-year-old, neutered male American bulldog mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Hamilton is an amazing boy who adores his people. He does not get along with cats and would do best as an only dog in a home.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

