Clarksville Gas and Water Department reopens Customer Service Centers

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has reopened customer service centers to the public as of Monday, June 1st, 2020 after closing its doors in mid-March amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus public health emergency.

Clarksville Gas and Water has worked with federal, state and local leaders and health officials for a phased workplace reopening following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Health and safety measures are in place at all facilities such as daily employee health checks, social distancing, established barriers, wearing of cloth face coverings when working with the public or where social distancing is not feasible, hand washing, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces.

The goal is to continue to lower the risk of spreading COVD-19 Coronavirus for the safety of employees, customers, and the community while delivering essential utility services.

Customer service centers at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street, including drive-through window service and internal lobbies, are open during normal business hours, 8:00am to 4:30pm, Monday-Friday. The centers have returned to full service, including developer and contractor services, in-person customer payments and business transactions.

Customers are encouraged to continue to use pay-by-phone and online bill payment features or payment drop boxes to avoid lines at the service centers or long call wait times because of the increased call volume.

The Gas & Water warehouse at 2215 Madison Street is also open weekdays during business hours for contractor and package pick-up and delivery.

The main Clarksville Gas and Water administration and engineering lobby will remain closed to the public until June 8th and the water and wastewater treatment plant staff will continue shift schedules through June 7th.

“We very much appreciate the patience, understanding and cooperation of customers during the COVID-19 closing,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water General Manager. “We are very happy to be reopened, but ask for cooperation to strictly follow necessary workplace restrictions in place to keep employees and our community safe and healthy.”

About the Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Related Stories

Sections

Topics