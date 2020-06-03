Clarksville Police Department releases Fireworks Regulations, Safety Tips

Clarksville, TN – The Fourth of July is right around the corner, so the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wanted to acquaint residents with information about local fireworks ordinances, state laws and fireworks safety.

For 2018, the latest year with complete data, the Consumer Products Safety Commission reports that fireworks were involved in an estimated 9,100 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments, and that 36 percent of fireworks injuries involved children under 15 years of age.

The Commission also said that fireworks were involved in five nonoccupational fireworks-related deaths in 2018.

The American Pyrotechnics Association reports that more than $1.375 billion of revenue was generated in 2019 from the sale and display of more than 273 million pounds of consumer and display fireworks.

City of Clarksville Regulations

In Clarksville, in accordance with City code Sec 10-218, fireworks may be exploded, fired, shot, or set off inside the City Corporate Limits on the following dates and times: July 1st to July 5th between the hours of 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

Except for City conducted or sponsored events, it is unlawful for any person, organization, group or entity to possess, use, explode, fire, shoot or set off any type of fireworks from within any city park, or recreational facility or property.

Also, it is unlawful for any person under 16 to use, explode, or possess any fireworks within the City Limits unless they are under the direct supervision of an adult at least 18.

Tennessee Code Annotated 68-104-112 also adds that it is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold, or offered for sale.

Additionally, no person shall ignite or discharge any permissible fireworks within or throw any permissible articles of fireworks from a motor vehicle, or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of people.

Fireworks Safety Tips

Clarksville Police offer these safety tips for handling fireworks:

Know your fireworks, read the labels and understand the specifications before igniting.

A responsible adult, 18 or older, should oversee and ensure the proper use of fireworks.

Wear proper safety gear, such as safety glasses and gloves, when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and then move away.

Ensure fireworks are used outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings, cars, or other potential hazards. Keep away from dry grass, brush, leaves and flammable substances.

Have a bucket of water, charged water hose, or fire extinguisher nearby.

Don’t relight a dud firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Fireworks should not be carried in your pocket or shot from metal or glass containers.

Spent fireworks can still be a fire hazard, so wet them down and place them in a metal trash can away from a building or combustible materials.

Be extra careful with sparklers, they can reach temperatures over 1,200 degrees.

Professional Display Delayed

Because of COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic social gathering guidelines, the City of Clarksville has postponed the traditional July 3rd Independence Day Celebration and professional fireworks show. Moving the event to Saturday, September 12th as part of Riverfest is under consideration.

