Clarksville Police request help Identifying Lowes Shoplifter

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a male suspect that shoplifted two pressure washers from Lowes at 2150 Lowes Drive, Clarksville, TN.

On May 18th, 2020 at 8:36am, a black male in his 40’s came into Lowes and walked out with two pressure washers without paying for them. The pressure washers are valued at approximately $1,500.

Anyone with information can contact Detective McClintock, 931.648.0656, ext 5465, Tipsline, 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

