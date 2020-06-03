|
Clarksville Police requests public help Identifying Driver of Vehicle involved in Hit and Run of a Pedestrian
Clarksville, TN – On June 2nd, 2020 at approximately 9:57pm, Clarksville Police report that a male subject (22 years old) was attempting to cross the road at 360 Kraft Street when he was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.
According to witnesses, a white four door sedan was traveling westbound on Kraft Street near the intersection of Summer Street. As the pedestrian stepped into the roadway, he was struck by the white four door sedan.
The pedestrian was transported by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is currently in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator T. Halford at 931.648.0656 ext 5333, Tipsline, 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
