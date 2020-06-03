Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

More Riots, More Violence, More Media Silence

June 3, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain, was shot and killed last night while trying to protect a local store from looters. Horrific video footage showed that he died in front of Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry on Martin Luther King Drive.
 
President Trump: “Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn”

The White House - West Wing. (Official White House Photo)

 
It’s popular right now among many celebrities, Democrat politicians, and media personalities to excuse, ignore, and sometimes outright glorify the violence happening on our streets. To them, it isn’t real life—it’s a movie playing out in somebody else’s backyard.
 
The people who live in these communities don’t want violence. George Floyd’s own family, grieving the unjust death of their loved one, pleaded with protesters to be peaceful. “Don’t tear up your town. All of this is not necessary because if his own family and blood is not doing it, then why are you?” Floyd’s brother said.
 
“My brother wasn’t about that. My brother was about peace.”
 
Now is the time for all of us to listen. It is the stories from outside Washington, from American communities, that go untold amid the cable TV feuds and misleading headlines.

Here are just a few of those stories:

Innocent people getting hurt or killed should matter to everyone. So should the small businesses and neighborhoods that have been torched or looted by rioters.
 
The real pain being felt in these communities isn’t a distraction from injustice—it is injustice. President Trump shouldn’t be alone in condemning it. All politicians, including the mayors and governors turning a blind eye to violence, have a responsibility to protect every single person in their communities.
 
President Trump wants justice for every victim of rioting AND for every American who has suffered from racial cruelty. Oftentimes, these are the same victims. We need to stand up for them, not look on idly as their neighborhoods are destroyed by criminals.

Press Secretary: First Amendment doesn’t protect looting or violence


Sections

Politics

Topics

, , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « May    
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      282930  