More Riots, More Violence, More Media Silence

Washington, D.C. – David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain, was shot and killed last night while trying to protect a local store from looters. Horrific video footage showed that he died in front of Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry on Martin Luther King Drive.



President Trump: “Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn”

Here are just a few of those stories:

Minneapolis woman with a disability in tears after seeing her community torn apart

African-American store owner condemns rioters in New York, saying “look what they did to my store”



NYPD officers being attacked openly on the streets



Local mom-and-pop shop destroyed in the Bronx, crushing a family’s years’ worth of work in just minutes

Multiple black-owned businesses destroyed in Philadelphia

Molotov cocktail thrown into an NYPD vehicle

Innocent people getting hurt or killed should matter to everyone. So should the small businesses and neighborhoods that have been torched or looted by rioters.



The real pain being felt in these communities isn’t a distraction from injustice—it is injustice. President Trump shouldn’t be alone in condemning it. All politicians, including the mayors and governors turning a blind eye to violence, have a responsibility to protect every single person in their communities.



President Trump wants justice for every victim of rioting AND for every American who has suffered from racial cruelty. Oftentimes, these are the same victims. We need to stand up for them, not look on idly as their neighborhoods are destroyed by criminals.

Press Secretary: First Amendment doesn’t protect looting or violence

