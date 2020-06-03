|
Nashville Zoo set to Reopen
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Zoo will reopen to members on June 15th and to everyone else on June 18th, 2020.
Advance tickets are now available!
All guests will need to reserve their arrival time by purchasing tickets online in advance of their visit.
Please note, we are changing some of our operations to keep you, our staff and our animals safe.
Be sure to review our reopening policies before planning your visit.
Changes & Closures Inside the Zoo
During your visit, you’ll follow a one-way path through the Zoo and will have access to most outdoor exhibits. Select features will be closed, while others will be modified.
About Nashville Zoo
Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.
The Zoo attracts more than 1,200,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the top attractions in Nashville. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike and is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org
