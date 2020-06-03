Nashville Zoo set to Reopen

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Zoo will reopen to members on June 15th and to everyone else on June 18th, 2020.

Advance tickets are now available!

All guests will need to reserve their arrival time by purchasing tickets online in advance of their visit.

Please note, we are changing some of our operations to keep you, our staff and our animals safe.

Be sure to review our reopening policies before planning your visit.

Changes & Closures Inside the Zoo

During your visit, you’ll follow a one-way path through the Zoo and will have access to most outdoor exhibits. Select features will be closed, while others will be modified.

Select indoor areas will be closed, including Unseen New World and Grassmere Historic Home. Areas may reopen as we develop safety protocols.

will be closed, including Unseen New World and Grassmere Historic Home. Areas may reopen as we develop safety protocols. Some outdoor areas will be closed, including the Jungle Gym, Kangaroo Kickabout, Lorikeet Landing and Wilderness Express Train.

will be closed, including the Jungle Gym, Kangaroo Kickabout, Lorikeet Landing and Wilderness Express Train. Soaring Eagle Zip Line and Wild Animal Carousel will be open with limited capacity and frequent sanitation.

and will be open with limited capacity and frequent sanitation. Animal shows and onsite Backstage Pass tours are canceled.

and onsite tours are canceled. Water fountains will be shut off, so guests are encouraged to bring water with them to the park.

will be shut off, so guests are encouraged to bring water with them to the park. Zawadi Market gift shop will be open with limited capacity.

will be open with limited capacity. Zoofari Cafe will be open for take-out only with outdoor seating nearby. Other concession stands will be available.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

The Zoo attracts more than 1,200,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the top attractions in Nashville. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike and is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

