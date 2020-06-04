Clarksville Downtown Market returns to Public Square, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, June 6th, 2020, after three weeks at a temporary site in McGregor Park, the Clarksville Downtown Market presented by CDE Lightband will return to its home in Public Square with a full slate of farm and artisan vendors and several food trucks.

“McGregor Park North Extension was a wonderful temporary location for us,” said Trey Stroud, Market Manager for Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “But, we are just as eager to return to normal as the rest of the City, and seeing the Clarksville Downtown Market back in Public Square is a great step toward that.”

Visitors of the market should be aware that safety guidelines and restrictions will still be in effect:

The market is open with reduced hours of 8:00am-11:00am.

Only one entrance, at the corner of Franklin Street and Public Square, will be available, but there will be multiple exits.

Staff will be on-site to limit the number of patrons in the market. Only 250 patrons will be allowed inside at one time.

Vendors will be required to wear a cloth face cover, and patrons are strongly encouraged to wear them.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

During the month of May, only select vendors attended the market because of COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions. With the move back to Public Square, a wide range of vendors will be in attendance.

“This pandemic has been hard on all small businesses, but especially those that rely on their customers at the market each year,” Stroud said. “We hope to see tremendous support for these businesses at the market moving forward.”

The award-winning Clarksville Downtown Market is in its 11th year. It opens at 8:00am every Saturday from May 16th through September 26th.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

