Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett appoints Skip Burchett as New IT Director

Montgomery County, TN – Skip Burchett has been appointed as the new Montgomery County Director of Information Technology, effective July 2nd, 2020. Burchett will be replacing Kurt Bryant who will be retiring on July 1st. Bryant has been serving as the County IT Director since May 2011.

Burchett has worked as a senior network administrator for Montgomery County Government since July 2013.

As a network administrator, he has been in charge of the VOIP phone system with over 1,000 devices, design, installation, and support of the county’s CCTV surveillance systems and project management.

He also ran the audiovisual and voting system for the county commission meetings; video filming and editing in-house as needed by the executive group; and assists with budget development, presentation, and defense.

Burchett is a graduate of Clarksville Academy and has 75 hours towards a Management of Information Systems Degree from the University of Memphis. He is also a Leadership Clarksville 2019 graduate, participated in Solutions 21 Leadership Development and is a Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout.

Prior to working for Montgomery County, Burchett worked as an IT consultant for Wright Technology Solutions from 2005 to 2013.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected as the new IT director for Montgomery County Government. I love Clarksville, Montgomery County and am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve this great community. I am eager to hit the ground running and lead this hard-working and dedicated team of professionals for years to come,” stated Burchett.

“We had a group of really talented applicants. Skip brings a strong mixture of technical skills and leadership skills. The technology field is always changing and we need someone who can keep up with the technology and lead us to implementation. Skip is someone who can do that,” said Montgomery County Mayor Durrett.

To find out more about the Montgomery County IT Department, visit mcgtn.org.

