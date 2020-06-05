America is fixing its Justice System, ensuring that Justice is served

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


June 5, 2020
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – Former NFL player Scott Turner became executive director of President Donald Trump’s White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council last year. The Council focuses on help for urban and economically distressed communities throughout our country.
 
Turner sat down with Fox News this morning, where he addressed the recent protests, riots, and other current events facing America and its cities.

President Donald Trump gives remarks at the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and FIRST STEP Act Celebration. (White House)

Scott Turner: We must stand together in unity as America
 
“The President and the Administration have launched full investigations” into the death of Minnesota man George Floyd, Turner said. Federal, state, and local authorities need to use every resource at their disposal to ensure justice is served quickly, he added.
 
For President Trump, justice means enforcing the law fairly. Whether you’re a bad cop or a rioter hurting people on our streets, no act of violence can ever be tolerated.
 
Justice also means ensuring that every citizen has a real shot at the American Dream. President Trump’s agenda, from job creation to criminal justice reform, is centered on bringing opportunity to every corner of our great country:

  • “Everybody said it couldn’t be done,” President Trump said in 2018 before signing the historic First Step Act. “They said the conservatives won’t approve it. They said the liberals won’t approve it.” This President got it done, resulting in the first major reforms to America’s criminal justice system in over a decade.
  • President Donald Trump is providing more funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) than any president in history. That includes $1 billion in relief to HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions as part of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic relief package.
  • The Trump Administration is promoting second-chance hiring in cities across America, with the ambitious goal to cut the unemployment rate for formerly incarcerated individuals to single digits within five years.
  • President Trump is proving that America can reform its justice system AND keep our communities safe. Both the violent crime rate and the murder rate have fallen for two consecutive years under President Trump. During his Administration, the number of murders in America’s major cities has fallen by more than 10 percent.

Real justice and progress for every American community will take time, but it starts with building on these important successes. “We need to stand together in unity as America and have those hard conversations and come up with viable outcomes and solutions,” Turner said this morning.

 


 
“We have to value the life of every American—every American citizen, no matter your color, your ethnicity, [or] your social-economic background.”
 
President Donald Trump: “We need healing, but we also need strength.”
 
