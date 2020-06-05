APSU Women’s Basketball adds Selina Dockery for 2020-21 season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball has added some experience to the roster with the addition of Selina Dockery, a transfer from New Mexico Junior College, who will join the Governors for the 2020-21 season.

Dockery, a native of Helsinki, Finland, prepped at Makelanrinteen Lukio, playing for coach Pekka Salminen.

A trio of championships highlighted Dockery’s high school career, as the 6-foot forward averaged 10 points and three rebounds per game.

The first Finnish-born player in program history, Dockery represented her country every year since her first appearance on the U16 national team. Then in 2016, she made her first appearance playing for the Finland Women’s National team.

Dockery began her collegiate career at Monmouth University, where she played in 19 games during her freshman season before transferring to New Mexico Junior College. After an injury derailed her first season at New Mexico Junior College, Dockery bounced back in her sophomore season, averaging 7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 28 games.

“Selina is versatile on the court; she can shoot it, drive it, and post up,” said head coach David Midlick. “She can guard multiple positions, and she wants to be in the gym all the time. We are very excited to have her and her parents James and Pauliina as a part of our program.”

“Austin Peay State University has a good women’s basketball program. The entire coaching staff and team have made me feel confident in my next two years to come. I am excited about their style of play and can’t wait to get to work”

