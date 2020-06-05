|
Clarksville Police reports rise in Vehicle Burglaries
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has seen a slight increase in vehicle burglaries from unlocked vehicles over the past week.
One of the recent vehicle burglaries had a security guard uniform, firearm and duty gear stolen from the vehicle.
Theft from vehicles is often a crime of opportunity. Don’t give thieves a chance to make you a victim.
Park Smart, even if you are parked at your home, Park Smart!
First, secure your valuables; do not leave them in the vehicle. Do Not Leave Firearms unattended in your vehicle.
Second, keep extra sets of keys and fobs in your home; Do Not leave them in the vehicle, and last but not least, Lock Your Vehicle!
Potential burglars go through neighborhoods pulling on vehicle door handles looking for the easy targets; Unlocked Doors.
