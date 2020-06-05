Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting on Reda Drive

June 5, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at a construction site in the Dotsonville area.

Units were dispatched to the intersection of Reda Drive and Allie Kay Way at approximately 2:20pm on Thursday, June 4th, 2020.

Upon arrival deputies and investigators discovered Christopher Bumpus, 42, deceased with a gunshot wound to his chest.

After speaking to witnesses, Richard Bernardo Nolton, 25, was taken into custody.

Richard Bernardo Nolton

He has been charged with criminal homicide and violation of condition of release.

Nolton is being held without bond for the criminal homicide charge and his bond was set at $6,000 for the COR violation.

This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to contact Investigator Jonathan Inman at 931.648.0611 ext 13424. You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.


, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

