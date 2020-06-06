Great American comeback: 2.5 million jobs in May

Washington, D.C. – Together, President Donald Trump and American workers built the greatest economy on Earth. Now, as we safely reopen from Coronavirus, we are rebuilding stronger than ever!



“Experts” predicted that America would lose 7.5 million jobs last month. Instead, our country added 2.5 million—10 million more than expected.



President Trump: We’re starting an incredible period of growth!

All told, last month our economy added:

1.2 MILLION leisure & hospitality jobs



464,000 construction jobs



424,000 education & healthcare jobs



368,000 retail jobs



225,000 manufacturing jobs

“We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic,” President Trump said.



“We’re going to be back there. I think we’re going to actually be back higher next year than ever before. And the only thing that can stop us is bad policy.”



WATCH: A record-breaking job surge across American industries!



READ: Economy trounces expectations by 10 million jobs

