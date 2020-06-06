|
Great American comeback: 2.5 million jobs in May
Washington, D.C. – Together, President Donald Trump and American workers built the greatest economy on Earth. Now, as we safely reopen from Coronavirus, we are rebuilding stronger than ever!
May’s 2.5 million jobs are the most new jobs ever recorded in a single month.
Across our country, America is coming back. Nearly three-quarters of U.S. small businesses are now open, up from the pandemic low of just 52 percent in April.
American workers helped slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus by social distancing and following the guidelines of their local health officials. Many paid a price by losing their jobs to keep the rest of us safe. As we reopen America, they deserve this incredible news.
All told, last month our economy added:
“We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic,” President Trump said.
