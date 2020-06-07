|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Lamar Alexander: The Question for Administrators of 6,000 Colleges, Universities is Not Whether to Reopen in August, but How to Reopen Safely Newer: Marsha Blackburn Report: Maintaining Public Order »
First Horizon Foundation Gives $500K to Support Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Relief Efforts
Nashville, TN – First Horizon Foundation has announced that it is giving a total of $500,000 in support of COVID-19 Coronavirus emergency relief efforts to nonprofit organizations throughout Middle Tennessee.The funding will be distributed locally to select organizations that provide meals, educational, healthcare and emergency assistance in the region.
Local leadership analyzed current data outlining the biggest needs of Middle Tennessee residents, which include financial services, food security and emergency services.
Organizations were chosen based on the number of individuals and families they serve who were impacted during this health care crisis.
Some of these organizations and initiatives include:
About First Horizon Foundation
First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corporation. Founded in 1993, our foundation has donated more than $100 million to meet community needs. Grants from the foundation support the following impact areas: arts & culture, education & leadership, environment, financial literacy, and health & human services. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com.
SectionsBusiness
TopicsCoronavirus, COVID-19, First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Foundation, Meharry Medical Center, Middle Tennessee, Nashville, Nashville TN, Salvation Army, Second harvest Food Bank, YMCA
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed